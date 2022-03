HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police responded to a report of a shooting at the 3800 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Police arrived at the scene after the shots were reported around 3 p.m.

Henrico Police tweeted that there is a related scene in the area of 295 North and 301.

According to police, there are no injuries to report at this time. If you have any information on this incident police said to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.