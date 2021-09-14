Henrico Police asking for tips after dog found in dumpster

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are asking anyone with information about a Boston Terrier found in a dumpster in August to come forward.

Community members reached out to police on Saturday, August 21, to report a dog in a dumpster along the 1900 block of Betner Court.

Henrico Police Animal Protection rescued an adult Boston Terrier from the dumpster. The dog was taken to a local emergency veterinary clinic for treatment and care, but due to his condition, he had to be euthanized.

Officers believe this occurred between Thursday, August 19, after 2 p.m., and Saturday, August 21, before 11 a.m., when Henrico Police received the call for help.

So far, authorities have received one tip and need more information. If you know anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at www.P3Tips.com. In both methods, you may remain anonymous.