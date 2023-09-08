HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division investigated a possible shooting that resulted in a man being injured near Forest Lawn Cemetery Thursday night.

Around 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers were called to the 100 block of Engleside Court for a reported firearm violation.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man with a minor injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injury.

According to police, this appears to be an isolated incident. There is no further information available at this time.