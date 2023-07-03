HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Eleven men are facing charges after a Henrico Police vice operation targeting people who solicit minors for sex online.

According to a video release from the Henrico County Police Division, between Friday, May 23 and Saturday, May 24, the department’s Vice Investigations team — as well as Virginia State Police’s Human Trafficking Unit and FBI Richmond — arrested 10 men and are actively looking for an 11th suspect.

Henrico Police detectives made contact with the suspects over the Internet while posing as minors. According to police, seven of the 11 people charged traveled to Henrico County to meet who they thought was a juvenile.

All 11 men face charges including solicitation of a minor for prostitution, as well as using a communications device to solicit a minor.