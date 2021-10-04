Henrico police charge woman with animal cruelty for dog left in a dumpster

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said they have charged a woman linked to an incident where a dog was left in a dumpster and was euthanized because of his condition.

Police said they were contacted on Aug. 21, about a dog that was found in a dumpster on the 1900 block of Bener Court. Henrico Police Animal Protection rescued the dog, a Boston Terrier, from the dumpster. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic for treatment but had to be euthanized because of his condition.

On Sept. 29, police served Shaymeshia L. Washington, 32, with one county of animal cruelty.