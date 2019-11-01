Henrico Police completes criminal investigation into officer-involved shooting

Findings will now be passed off to commonwealth's attorney for further review

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police has completed a criminal investigation into the September officer-involved shooting that left a 57-year-old woman dead.

The shooting took place on the morning of September 17 when officers responded to a welfare check in the 2900 block of Huntwick Court. They initially didn’t find anyone in the home, but after discovering a locked door, forced their way into a bedroom and were met by an ‘ax-wielding woman’ who allegedly charged at them.

Henrico Police Chief Humberto I. Cardounel, Jr. said one of the officers used deadly force after the woman — later identified as Gay Ellen Plack — refused ‘several attempts pleading for her to stop.’

Henrico Police Chief addresses officer-involved shooting (Sept. 19, 2019)

Two days later, the medical examiner’s office confirmed that Plack was shot in the abdomen and the manner of death was homicide.

On Friday, Henrico Police announced that while their internal administrative investigation — which is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting — was ongoing, their criminal investigation into the shooting was complete and has been reviewed by Virginia State Police.

The findings of their criminal investigation have been turned over to Henrico County Commonwealth Attorney Shannon Taylor for review.

“Henrico Police have been conducting an internal administrative investigation, which is standard for any officer-involved shooting. That investigation is still on-going. Henrico Police also conducted a criminal investigation into this matter. At the direction of Chief Humberto I. Cardounel, Jr., the criminal investigation was shared with the Virginia State Police (VSP) for an independent review of the integrity of Henrico Police’s investigative response. After its review, VSP acknowledged Henrico Police correctly identified all sources of information and thoroughly documented all relevant information from those sources in a manner that accurately reflects the facts of this case.” — Henrico Police

On October 31, 2019, Henrico Police detectives met with Ms. Plack’s son and his legal counsel, explained the criminal investigative findings, and shared the body-worn camera video.

