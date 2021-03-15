Henrico police continue probe into shooting involving six people, leaving two dead

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators are still pouring over evidence and seeking tips on a shooting that left four men injured and killed two over the weekend.

Sadao ‘Jae’ Richardson, 34, and Markus Floyd, 32, died after shots reportedly rang out around 3 a.m. Saturday morning at the Meadowood Square strip mall complex off of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike.

As of Monday afternoon, Henrico police told 8News no one has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Two of the four men sent to area hospitals for serious injuries have since been released, and the remaining are still being treated, according to Henrico Police Lieutenant Matt Pecka.





A vigil held Monday night for Sadao ‘Jae’ Richardson after he, and Markus Floyd were shot dead early Saturday morning. Richardson’s sister, Queen Richardson, is pictured kneeling in front of a makeshift memorial for her brother.

During a vigil for Richardson Monday night, sister, Queen Richardson called for an end to gun violence.

“This right here has got to stop,” Richardson said.

“He had more heart than half of everybody that I know…’ ‘…my nieces and nephews and my family aren’t going to see him anymore, all because these people out here had no heart.”

Though the exact circumstances of the shooting remains unconfirmed, and how Richardson may or may not have been involved, those gathered at the vigil said he was working at a newly opened night club, working as a private security guard.

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor was seen at the vigil, and said to the crowd of dozens that she attended in solidarity of another person lost to gun violence.