Henrico police help momma duck get all her ducklings in a row

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nine ducklings stuck in a sewer drain went from being sitting ducks to lucky ducks with help from the the Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit.

The department shared photos and a video of the baby ducks being rescued from a sewer drain and reunited with the mother duck waiting nearby.

The ducks were stuck outside of an apartment complex. The rescuers used a dustpan and pet carrier to lift the ducklings out of the drain.

Once they were out they all waddled back to their mother.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events