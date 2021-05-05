Henrico police help momma duck get all her ducklings in a row

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Nine ducklings stuck in a sewer drain went from being sitting ducks to lucky ducks with help from the the Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit.

The department shared photos and a video of the baby ducks being rescued from a sewer drain and reunited with the mother duck waiting nearby.

The ducks were stuck outside of an apartment complex. The rescuers used a dustpan and pet carrier to lift the ducklings out of the drain.

Once they were out they all waddled back to their mother.