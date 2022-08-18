HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is looking to hire 911 dispatchers and is hosting three virtual information sessions for those interested.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the hiring process for new dispatchers will begin Friday, Aug. 19 and in order to provide information about the hiring and training process, three virtual sessions will take place:

Successful applicants will have to go through a 10-week academy and complete on-site training. More information about the job can be found here and the application can be found here by searching for the keyword “police.”