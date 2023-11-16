HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police has identified the driver who was killed in a crash at the intersection of New Market Road and Doran Road on Thursday morning.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, Henrico Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving the GMC Envoy and a tractor-trailer.

Police said 60-year-old Brian Edward Suggs of Henrico, the driver of the GMC, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries.

Henrico Police detectives will continue to investigate the crash, working closely with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.