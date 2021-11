HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The tree company worker killed after becoming pinned under a large tree has been identified by the Henrico County Police Department.

According to police, 45-year-old Roberto LaMotte was the man who died at the private property near the corner of Azalea Avenue and Crenshaw Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Police said he died at the scene while first responders attempted to rescue him from underneath the tree.

Crews then spent the evening using a crane to remove the tree.