Henrico police identify victim of fatal vehicle crash on Strath Road

The Henrico Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Strath Road. (Photo: 8News photographer Jacob Sexton)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department has identified the victim of Wednesday’s fatal crash on Strath Road.

The department said they responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 3:40 p.m. on July 21, in the 7000 block of Strath Road.

Police said three adults were involved in the crash between a Pontiac Sunfire and a GMC Sierra truck. One man was treated and released while a second was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman who was a passenger in the Pontiac Sunfire died at the scene. The victim has been identified as Cheyenne Perritt, 19.

HPD said the crash investigation is ongoing and is being handled by the Henrico Police Crash Team.