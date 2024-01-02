HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has released new details after one woman was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting on New Year’s night.

Shortly before midnight on Monday, Jan. 1, officers were called to the 2000 block of Montbrook Lane for a reported burglary. While on their way to the scene, the officers were notified of a shooting at that address.

Upon their arrival, the officers found two women with apparent gunshot wounds inside of an apartment at the address.

One of the two victims was pronounced dead at the scene. She has since been identified as 34-year-old Shante Jones, of Henrico County.

The second victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and, according to police, she remains in critical condition.

“Currently, detectives are following up leads in this investigation,” a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective J. Lozak at 804-501-5588.