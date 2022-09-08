HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the victim and suspect in a Labor Day hit-and-run that resulted in one woman being hospitalized.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, officers were called to the 2300 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Crump Street for the report of a woman who had been hit by a car.

According to police, the woman had been attempting to cross the street when a vehicle traveling west hit her. The vehicle did not stop and reportedly ran a red light on Magnolia Street while driving away.

Responders from Henrico Police and Henrico Fire arrived shortly after and the victim was taken to MCV hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a release on Thursday, police reported that, due to the extent of her injuries, investigators have been unable to identify the victim at this time. She currently remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Henrico County Police Division has now released a description of the victim to the public in an effort to identify her. She is described as a black female, possibly in her fifties, 5 feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with a thin build. She was found wearing blue jeans, multicolored tennis shoes, multi-colored socks and a dark blue shirt.

Investigators are also looking for information on the suspected hit-and-run driver. Surveillance video provided by a nearby business caught the hit-and-run on camera.

The video shows the woman as she is struck by the front passenger side of the vehicle and knocked into the westbound turn lane.





(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.