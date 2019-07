HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are working to find out if two overnight shootings are connected.

Police said a person arrived at Henrico Doctors Hospital with a gunshot wound and another person was shot on Ewing Court early Sunday morning. The two incidents are close in time to each other.

The person at the hospital is in stable condition, police said.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with 8News for updates.