HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery that took place in the East Highland Park neighborhood of Henrico.

At around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the 2600 block of Byron Street for a reported robbery. Upon their arrival, officers learned that the victim had reportedly been robbed of items by two suspects.

One of the suspects reportedly brandished a firearm during the robbery but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects involved is encouraged to contact Henrico Police.