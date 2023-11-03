HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is investigating two break-ins which they say took place at Buddhist temples on the same day.

According to police, officers responded to the Vien Giac Buddhist Temple on the 2200 block of Mountain Road in the Glen Allen area of Henrico at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30 for a report of a break-in.

The officers spoke with a witness, who told them that three men kicked in the temple’s back door before running away. The men did not steal anything. This is not the first break-in to take place at this temple this year — police responded to a report of a burglary there in January.

Later that same day, at around 6:38 p.m., officers responded to the Lumbini Buddhist Meditation Center on the 2400 block of Old Hanover Road for a report of a break-in. At the scene, a witness told police that someone kicked in the temple’s back door. Several items were stolen, including cash.

Henrico detectives are working to determine whether these two break-ins are connected. Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.