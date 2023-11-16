HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — New Market Road in Henrico County is expected to be closed for an extended period of time after a deadly crash.

Scene of a deadly crash on New Market Road in Henrico Thursday, Nov. 16 (Photo: Paul Nevadomski/8News)

Henrico Police said the crash took place at the intersection of New Market Road and Doran Road. Officers were first called to the crash at 9:25 a.m.

Police confirm the crash was deadly. It involved a box truck and a sedan.

Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes until the scene can be safely reopened.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 8News for updates.