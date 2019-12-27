Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in the county’s east end Friday morning.

Lt. Matthew Pecka said police were called to the incident shortly after 9 a.m. Officers found an elderly woman dead with “signs of trauma.”

Henrico Police responded to an unknown problem this morning just after 9 am. Officers found an elderly female deceased with signs of trauma. The prelim. invest reveals a veh traveling south on Laburnum struck the pedestrian. Call 501.5000 or 780.1000 with tips! pic.twitter.com/0bPSIiO1w1 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 27, 2019

Investigators say a vehicle that was traveling south on E. Laburnum Avenue near Bolling Road hit the woman who was walking on the road’s shoulder. The vehicle did not stay at the scene of the crash.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information about where the driver is located or any other information about the deadly crash is asked to contact police at 804-501-5000 or 804-780-1000.

