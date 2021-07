HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Strath Road.

Police say they have closed the road to through traffic while they investigate the two-vehicle crash.

HPD said this incident claimed the life of one person. The department is waiting to release their identity until the victim’s next of kin has been notified.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.