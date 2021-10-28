Henrico police investigating fourth deadly crash in October after 21-year-old motorcyclist collided with SUV

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating the fourth deadly crash so far in October and are urging people to slow down while behind the wheel.

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, around 8:06 p.m., Henrico Emergency Communications were alerted of a vehicle violation where citizens were reporting motorcycles driving recklessly doing “wheelies” along Parham Road.

On Derbyshire Road, patrol officers found the suspected riders and didn’t see any violations, according to HPD. The officer monitors the motorcyclists from afar until they began to accelerate rapidly.

Eight minutes later, police got a call saying there was a crash involving a motorcycle. The preliminary investigation indicated an SUV was traveling west on Patterson Avenue and made a left turn onto Ridge Top Road.

The motorcyclist was traveling east when the collision occurred and struck the front of the SUV before losing control.

The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and the bike crashed into a fence.

Witnesses remained at the scene.

The operator of the motorcycle was identified as Paul Thomas King, 21, from Powhatan. He was taken to a nearby hospital before he later died.

“Everyone should be responsible for their actions, whether on foot, bicycle, or motor vehicle. Follow the

rules of the road; slow down,” says Lieutenant Matt Pecka. If you witness reckless driving, you may alert

your local law enforcement agency.