Henrico Police investigating grocery store assault, suspect identified

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have launched an investigation into an assault report at a grocery store in the East End.

The employee of the grocery store told Henrico Police that a customer had driven erratically and nearly hit them in the parking lot.

Henrico Police said they have reviewed survallience video and were able to identify the person of interest.

“It was reported that race may have been a factor. As with any allegation, the Division will thoroughly investigate all aspects of the case” Henrico police said.

Authorities have turned over evidence from the investigation to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

Anyone with information should contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.