HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police officers are currently investigating a homicide in a Highland Springs area that was reported on Monday afternoon.

Henrico Police responded to the 600 block of Summer Court at 3:18 p.m. on Monday, May 15 for a reported medical emergency. However, while investigating the scene police are now calling this a homicide.

Officers will remain on the scene throughout the evening gathering evidence and speaking with neighbors.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.