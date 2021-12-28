Henrico police investigating homicide on Wistar Village Drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place earlier this afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 7600 block of Wistar Village Drive at about 4:15 p.m. on Dec. 28. HPD said police are still investigating at the scene and are also canvassing the area for more information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Henrico Police or Crime Stoppers at 804- 780-1000 or submit tips online at http://P3tips.com.

