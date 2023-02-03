HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in a home on Kirkstone Circle Thursday night.

Police said officers were called to a home in the 5800 block of Kirkstone Circle around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 34-year-old Kevin Devon Thomas, of Henrico, inside the home shot. Police said first responders performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took Thomas to the hospital.

Police said Thomas died from his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives are now asking anyone with information on the homicide, or anyone with doorbell cameras or surveillance footage in the area to contact Det. C. Henry with Henrico Police at 804-504-4829.