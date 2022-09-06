HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that injured one woman late Labor Day evening on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Henrico Police said officers received a call for service regarding the crash — which occurred in the 2300 Block of Mechanicsville Turnpike near Bloom Lane — at 11:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

Once at the scene, officers found one injured woman in the westbound travel lanes of Mechanicsville Turnpike. She was taken to MCV for treatment, but Henrico Police said her current status is unknown.

Police said the driver of the vehicle suspected of hitting the woman drove away from the scene before police arrived. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Henrico County Police Department.