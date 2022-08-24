HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating after receiving complaints from Rocketts Landing community members regarding reported incidents of vehicle tampering and attempted thefts.

The Henrico County Community Policing unit noted numerous complaints from neighbors reporting vehicle tampering, larceny from automobiles, trespassing and attempted package theft.

According to Henrico Police, it is believed that the incidents are all connected to a group of juveniles.

The matter remains under investigation, police told 8News on Wednesday.