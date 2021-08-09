Henrico police investigating shooting in Glen Allen

Information on a possible victim was not provided, but the tweet from Henrico police shows several police cruisers in the parking lot of what appears to be an apartment complex. (Photo courtesy of Henrico police’s twitter page)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating a shooting in Glen Allen on Monday night.

The county’s police department shared on Twitter that officers were in the area of 1600 Hope Road for reports of a shooting, eventually confirming the shooting in a tweet at 10:38 p.m.

Information on a possible victim was not provided, but the tweet from Henrico police shows several police cruisers in the parking lot of what appears to be an apartment complex. The Hope Village apartments is located in the area.

HPD is on scene investigating a confirmed shooting. Anyone with information, please call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or submit tips online at https://t.co/nrAlyteHF3. With community members outside, Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything. pic.twitter.com/U0JL7ShHBP — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) August 10, 2021

