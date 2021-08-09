Henrico police investigating shooting in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are investigating a shooting in Glen Allen on Monday night.
The county’s police department shared on Twitter that officers were in the area of 1600 Hope Road for reports of a shooting, eventually confirming the shooting in a tweet at 10:38 p.m.
Information on a possible victim was not provided, but the tweet from Henrico police shows several police cruisers in the parking lot of what appears to be an apartment complex. The Hope Village apartments is located in the area.
