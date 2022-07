HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting into an occupied car early this morning.

Police say at around 2 a.m., officers responded to the area of Nine Mile Road and Masonic Lane for the report of a shooting.

One adult and a juvenile were in the car that was shot at.

The juvenile had a minor injury, but authorities say no one was hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police.