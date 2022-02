HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

According to Henrico Police, during the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 26, a juvenile male was taken to a local hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound from a shooting that took place on the 2600 block of Hungary Spring Road.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.