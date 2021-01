HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man suffered a non-life threatening injury in a shooting in Henrico on Thursday night.

HPD on scene investigating. One adult male has received a non-life threatening injury. Anyone with information should call police at 501-5000 or submit an anonymous tip via: https://t.co/SQdDw6TL1b. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 22, 2021

Police say they responded to the 800 block of Winnetka Avenue to investigate the shooting around 9:15 p.m. Police are still on scene investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 804-501-5000.