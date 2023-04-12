HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division reports that an investigation is underway after “a suspicious package” was found near Richmond’s West End.

According to police, the investigation is taking place in the area of Libbie Avenue and Monument Avenue.

A section of Libbie Avenue from West Club Lane to Monument Avenue has been shut down while police investigate.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.