HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Henrico County Police Division are at Hermitage High School investigating after a threat was called in, which was determined not to be credible.

Police were on scene at the high school — located at 8301 Hungary Spring Rd. — at around 11:13 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, according to an announcement by Henrico Police.

A spokesperson for Henrico Police said officers worked to determine the credibility of the threat.

Police added that the division is working with Henrico County Public Schools to ensure all students are safe.

(Photo: Tyler Englander, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Englander, 8News)

(Photo: Tyler Englander, 8News)

According to updated information released by Henrico Police at around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded at 9:45 a.m. for a “suspicious situation.” It was reported that an employee at the school received a threatening call.

Officers investigated while students and staff remained in a “lock and hide.”

Police said multiple Division resources including the Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit, patrols, and canine cleared the school and determined the threat was not credible.

A spokesperson for Henrico Police said officers will continues to investigate the phone number used to call in the threat.

Additional police resources will remain at the school during the day. Police said more details will be released when available.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.