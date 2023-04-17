HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police and Fire crews are currently responding to a “suspicious situation” at a business in the 10000 block of W. Broad Street, near the intersection of Westerre Parkway.

According to police, just before 1 p.m. on Monday, April 17, a store employee received a threatening call. The employee called the police and then evacuated the building.

Henrico Police are asking community members to avoid the area.

Traffic is not currently affected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.