HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are asking for people’s help finding the driver that left the scene of a serious hit-and-run on Saturday night. The teenage victim is recovering from their injuries in the hospital.

Neighbors who live close to where the crash happened say the intersection of North Laburnum Avenue and Kings Point Drive, while busy, has always been safe and the drivers courteous.

Saturday night’s crash, however, changed the way some residents approach the stretch of road.

“Very surprised very quiet neighborhood. So very shocked and surprised,” D’Leasa Banks, who lives in the Kings Point neighborhood near where the crash happened, told 8News.

Police were on the scene at the intersection of North Laburnum Avenue and Kings Point Drive around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

When officers got there, they found a teen lying on the side of the road with a bicycle. Police said the teen was trying to cross the intersection on a bicycle when they were hit.

Banks said she recalled seeing the large police presence around that time but didn’t know what had happened until the next day. She said she has lived in the area for five years and uses that intersection herself. Banks said she’ll take extra caution from now on.

“I have a dog and we go, we walk across to the track quite a bit. So, I take my time. Just make sure I’m looking both ways,” Banks told 8News. “So again, I’m very shocked that something like that happened because most people are courteous when especially when the weather breaks. A lot of people are going across the street.”

The name and age of the teen are being withheld pending the investigation. Banks said she has a message for drivers in the area as the weather gets warmer and we get closer to the end of the school year.

“Slow down. Pay attention, especially with the babies,” Banks warned. “They are about to be out for the summer so just slow down pay attention and watch for the kids they don’t deserve any of this.”

The driver was last seen heading west on North Laburnum Avenue towards Harvie Road, according to police. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information related to the driver is asked to call the police.