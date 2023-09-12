HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division made a statement Tuesday evening to address alleged social media misinformation of an incident involving an officer and a student at Highland Springs High School.

“Due to misinformation on social media regarding an Aug. 28 incident at Highland Springs High School, which includes allegations of an arrest, dispatched police response and excessive force, the Henrico County Police Division is issuing the following statement for clarification purposes,” a spokesperson with the agency said.

On Monday, Aug. 28, a Henrico Police School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to Highland Springs High School observed a disturbance at the school involving a juvenile male student. According to police, the student exhibited confrontational behavior with a school administrator.

“The SRO monitored the ongoing situation until the student became confrontational again and uncooperative with school staff,” the spokesperson said.

The student was then detained as part of an investigation but was not arrested.

“During this encounter with Henrico Police, the student reported a minor injury to a finger, but declined treatment. This injury was documented,” the spokesperson continued. “The Division was not made aware of any other possible injuries until several days later.”

The police spokesperson said they were unable to speak to the Henrico County Public Schools’ Code of Student Conduct in relation to this incident.

The Henrico County Police Division is reportedly conducting an internal investigation of the incident. No further details have been made available at this time.