Henrico Police Lieutenant retires with more than 48 years of public service

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Lieutenant James “Jim” Price has retired from law enforcement with more than 48 years of public service.

Price started his career during the summer of 1971 with VCU Police after completing his law enforcement certification by attending the Richmond Bureau of Police Academy.

Price was a sworn VCU Officer from July 1971 until he was commissioned and appointed to a position with Henrico County on May 30, 1973.

Henrico County posted online congratulating Price on his retirement.