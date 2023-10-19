HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is asking for help identifying and locating a group of people who were captured by security cameras while allegedly stealing catalytic converters from a company van.

According to police, officers responded to the 4800 block of Waller Road on Tuesday, Oct. 10 for a report of a larceny. When they got there, the officers spoke with the victim, who said two catalytic converters were stolen from their company van.

It was determined that around 1:21 a.m. that morning, the red SUV pictured pulled into the company lot and three people got out before taking the two catalytic converters and leaving the area in the SUV.

The suspects were captured by security cameras during the incident, the video can be found here. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.