HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect in a commercial robbery that took place on the 100 block of South Laburnum Avenue on Monday, Feb. 7.

According to Henrico Police, the suspect drives a late model single cab GMC Sierra. The truck is silver but has a blue hood, it also has a silver toolbox in the bed.

Anyone who recognizes this truck or knows the owner can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.