HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash near Monument Avenue and Horsepen Road, Henrico police said.

The victim, who police did not identify, died Tuesday morning after being taken to a hospital. According to police, officers responded to the crash at 9:21 a.m. in the area.

Authorities are looking for “a metallic-white sedan with heavy passenger side damage” that should have a missing “inner wheel well and passenger side mirror cover,” police said in a tweet.

A Henrico police spokesperson told 8News that car parts were found at the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Bollinger at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.