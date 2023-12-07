HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Police is asking for help identifying and locating a driver who they say destroyed a donation box outside of a church with their car in October.

According to police, officers responded to Saint Martin’s Episcopal Church on the 9000 block of St. Martins Lane at around 5:53 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 for a report of vandalism. The officers were told that a wooden box containing donated food had been destroyed.

Security camera footage shows the driver of a grey 2009-2014 Acura TL drive up to the church and around the parking lot. The driver then speeds around a corner of the lot towards the donation box, going off the road and ramming into the box.

The car now has visible damage to its front passenger side. The video of the incident can be found here.

Anyone who recognizes the car pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.