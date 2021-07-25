UPDATE: Henrico Police quickly locate man with Alzheimer’s

UPDATE: Hunter was found safe just before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is looking for help from the public to locate an 89-year-old man who went missing Saturday night.

Frank Hunter has Alzheimer’s and hasn’t been seen since 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. He was last seen at the Residence Inn on Dickens Road.

Police describe him as having brown eyes and, salt and pepper hair. They suspect he might be wearing black boxer shorts, a gray shirt and camouflage crocs.

Hunter is expected to be on foot and does not carry identification with him.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Lt. Johnson at (804) 433-8357.