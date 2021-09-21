Henrico police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

The department said Meghan Simmons left the 5000 block of Fairlake Lane during the early afternoon. She was seen going into the woods near Echo Lake Park.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing earlier this afternoon.

The department said Meghan Simmons left the 5000 block of Fairlake Lane during the early afternoon. She was last seen going into the woods near Echo Lake Park.

Police were called to the scene took to take the initial report at 2:15 p.m. after a short time had passed and Meghan had not returned. Officials say there was an increased police presence in the community while law enforcement canvassed the immediate area with Richmond Police K-9 and Henrico Fire.

Meghan is described as 5 foot 1, weighs 130 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing a black tank top and white pants.

Anyone with information about Meghan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.