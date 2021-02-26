Henrico police find missing 23-year-old

UPDATE: Avijith Rajan has been found.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department said they are looking for an at-risk 23-year-old who went missing early this morning.

Avijith Rajan, 23, was reported missing by his family on Feb. 26, after they woke up to find he was not home. The department said Rajan went missing from the 3600 block of Woodlyn Place around 5 a.m. along Church Road near Three Chopt Road.

Rajan’s family said their son needs medication and medical attention.

Rajan is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, 210 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair which was recently shaved. He was last seen wearing blue tennis shoes and either black shorts or pants. Police said Rajan does not have access to a car and is suspected to be walking.

Police ask anykon who has seen Ragan or know where he is to contact the department at 804-501-5000.