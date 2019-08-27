Henrico Police looking for missing, endangered 72-year-old

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old who went missing Monday afternoon.

Authorities say Donald Rodney Borden went missing in the area of Cloverdale Street. He is described as 5’6 and 120 pounds. He was last seen on foot around 12:30 p.m. and was wearing a dark grey T-shirt, dark-colored jeans and a rust-colored ski hat.

Henrico Police said they believe the elderly man might be in the Staples Mill Road area.

Anyone with information should contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000.