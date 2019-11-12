Henrico police looking for missing man last seen before Halloween

1  of  4
Henrico County

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Henrico County are looking for a missing man who was last seen Oct. 29 in the area of the Richmond Community Hospital.

Police said Tuesday that John Steven Jones, a 30-year-old black male who does not have a license and not known to drive, was reported missing on Nov. 7 by his family. Jones is reportedly new to the area after previously living in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Jones was seen wearing a white t-shirt, black and white sweat pants, white Nike shoes, a black Baltimore Orioles hat on Oct. 29, according to police.

If you have any info, call police at 804-501-5000. Stay with 8News for updates.

