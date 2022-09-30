HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division is currently looking for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing on Friday.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Henrico Police responded to a report of a missing adult in West Henrico.

According to police, Alton Fonville, Jr., was last seen in the area of N. Mooreland Road in Tuckahoe wearing a blue raincoat, red hat and blue jeans. Fonville has Alzheimer’s disease, according to Henrico Police.

Alton Fonville Jr. Credit: Henrico County Police Department

Anyone who may have seen Fonville is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.