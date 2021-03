The Henrico Police Department is looking for a missing woman with dementia.

Sharon McMullen was last seen at 9 a.m. on March 16, walking along Azalea Ave towards the city.

McMullen is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray pants, a pink jacket and a cane hat with a pompom.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.