HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help finding two people who they say stole a moped and motorcycle from a parking garage in the West End.

According to police, the incident took place at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at a parking garage on the 2000 block of Maywill Street. It was determined that two people took a motorcycle and moped that were parked in the garage and loaded them up onto a trailer being towed by a grey and white Ford F-150 four-door truck.

The truck has several distinguishing features, including a lift, oversize tires with black wheels, a step-bar, marker lights on top, LED lights in the grill, a large iridescent sticker on the rear driver’s side window, a small sticker on the rear passenger’s side window and no front license plate.

The suspects were captured by security cameras in the parking garage while taking the moped, the video can be seen here. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or truck, or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.