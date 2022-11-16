HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person of interest in connection to an armed robbery that took place on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

According to police, at around 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 15, three armed suspects went into a business on the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike and robbed two people.

The person pictured is considered a person of interest in connection to the robbery. Anyone who recognizes the person or has information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.